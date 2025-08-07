Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.1667.

Several research firms have issued reports on BANR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Banner from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

BANR opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.93. Banner has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $78.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Banner by 53.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 69.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 816.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4,612.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

