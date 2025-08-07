nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

NVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $90.06 on Monday. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 17,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $1,594,808.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,636.96. This trade represents a 36.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 20,597 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $1,851,258.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,491.60. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,246 shares of company stock valued at $17,115,842 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $384,749,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $229,615,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,096,000 after acquiring an additional 709,464 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,260,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after acquiring an additional 144,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 743.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

