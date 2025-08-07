Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Price

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $308.00 to $309.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.57.

PSA stock opened at $281.48 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,206,046,000 after purchasing an additional 143,575 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,731,000 after buying an additional 592,944 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,987,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,177,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,836,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,425,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,546,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,135,000 after purchasing an additional 69,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

