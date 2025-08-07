Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $248.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.3%

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $248.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $187.30 and a one year high of $251.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.09.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 31.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

