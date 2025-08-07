NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.3333.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. NMI has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 409,792 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,371.52. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $71,343.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,887.40. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 90.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 53.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

