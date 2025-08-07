Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.4615.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Capital cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $695.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

