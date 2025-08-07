PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.1429.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $215.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.17. PTC has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%. PTC’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

