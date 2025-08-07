Viper Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 407,100 shares, anincreaseof109.2% from the June 30th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,409,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,409,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks Price Performance

VPER opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Viper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies.

