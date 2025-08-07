Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 11th

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 8th.

Veru Price Performance

VERU stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.72. Veru has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Veru

Veru Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Veru by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 197,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Veru by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 75,997 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Veru by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.