Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 11th

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 8th.
VERU stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.72. Veru has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.42.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.
