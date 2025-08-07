Tapestry’s (TPR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a $112.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.72.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $112.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $36.24 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 120.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 224.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

