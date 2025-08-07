JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target to $51.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

NYSE NSP opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Insperity has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.88.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

In other Insperity news, EVP James D. Allison acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $187,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,685.94. This trade represents a 6.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Lumelleau acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.36 per share, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $249,480. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,194 shares of company stock worth $925,981. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

