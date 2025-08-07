Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNCY. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of SNCY opened at $10.56 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $563.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $263.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $36,193.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $300,141.78. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,372 shares of company stock valued at $110,365. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,556.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.