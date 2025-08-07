Phillips 66’s (PSX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $145.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $144.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

NYSE:PSX opened at $119.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.92. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $140.85. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,939 shares of company stock valued at $237,725. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 77,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

