Vale’s (VALE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research started coverage on Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

NYSE VALE opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vale will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vale by 8.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 61,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

