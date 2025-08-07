WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens cut WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on WESCO International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.78.

WESCO International Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:WCC opened at $206.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.12 and a 200-day moving average of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.84. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $125.21 and a 52 week high of $219.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.08. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $550,196.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,262.34. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 129.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 101,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

