Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 177,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

