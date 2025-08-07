Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Avantor Stock Down 3.8%

NYSE:AVTR opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. Avantor has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,068 shares in the company, valued at $627,224.52. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727,673 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 89.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,127,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578,493 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,034,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876,524 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,158,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,439 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

