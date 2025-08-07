Evercore ISI Cuts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $216.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBFree Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $229.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $240.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.79.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AVB stock opened at $186.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

Insider Activity

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,672,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,866,011,000 after buying an additional 96,790 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,653,000 after purchasing an additional 143,646 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,130,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,527,000 after purchasing an additional 639,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,779,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,533,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

