Wall Street Zen Upgrades Allstate (NYSE:ALL) to Buy

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ALL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Get Allstate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Stock Up 1.7%

ALL stock opened at $208.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.41 and its 200 day moving average is $197.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. Allstate has a 1-year low of $169.20 and a 1-year high of $213.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 261.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 315.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.