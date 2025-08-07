Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 45.41% and a negative net margin of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 980.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
