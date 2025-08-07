Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AIV

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 45.41% and a negative net margin of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 980.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.