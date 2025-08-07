GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Given a $120.00 Price Target by Piper Sandler Analysts

Piper Sandler set a $120.00 target price on GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $105.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,117.00 and a beta of 2.02. GeneDx has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $117.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $490,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,456. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $878,207.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,243.60. This trade represents a 66.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,051 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GeneDx by 3,223.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

