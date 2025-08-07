T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $110.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TROW. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $105.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20,700.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

