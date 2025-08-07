Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Sells Off Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). In a filing disclosed on August 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PPG Industries stock on July 31st.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 7/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/18/2025.

PPG opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average of $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 61.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Fermium Researc upgraded PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $6,955,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 966.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

