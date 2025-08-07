Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sells Off Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). In a filing disclosed on August 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Analog Devices stock on July 3rd.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 7/7/2025.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $220.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.74. The company has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.73.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

