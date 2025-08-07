JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Unloaded Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). In a filing disclosed on August 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock on July 18th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 7/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/18/2025.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $291.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $301.29. The firm has a market cap of $809.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.