Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $84.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APTV. Guggenheim cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Up 0.6%

APTV opened at $65.17 on Monday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $615,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $1,870,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 513.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $4,325,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.