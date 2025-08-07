Truist Financial Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $472.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $375.00 to $472.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Daiwa America raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.18.

PWR stock opened at $387.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $404,288,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 22,475.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 811,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

