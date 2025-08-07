LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Set at $62.00 by Truist Financial

Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TREE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $54.52 on Monday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $742.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.58.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.03 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

In other news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,250 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,494.72. The trade was a 38.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 9.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in LendingTree by 61.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.