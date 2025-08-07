Turtle Beach’s (TBCH) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $13.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Turtle Beach’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Turtle Beach from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Turtle Beach alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TBCH

Turtle Beach Price Performance

NASDAQ TBCH opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57. Turtle Beach has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Turtle Beach had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turtle Beach will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turtle Beach

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Turtle Beach during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach during the second quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Turtle Beach

(Get Free Report)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turtle Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turtle Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.