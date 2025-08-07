Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Red Violet Stock Down 1.2%

Red Violet stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $606.67 million, a PE ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.82. Red Violet has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $52.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Insider Activity at Red Violet

In other news, CEO Derek Dubner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $462,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 580,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,819,313.59. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Dell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 172,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,991,121.60. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Violet

Red Violet Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 3,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Red Violet by 66.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.