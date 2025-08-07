Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Red Violet stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $606.67 million, a PE ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.82. Red Violet has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $52.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.
In other news, CEO Derek Dubner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $462,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 580,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,819,313.59. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Dell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 172,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,991,121.60. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.
