International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 166.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

