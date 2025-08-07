Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $3.60 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TROX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tronox from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tronox from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tronox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. Tronox has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $509.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.03 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 629.0%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is -31.65%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey A. Engle purchased 12,600 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $38,682.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 146,926 shares in the company, valued at $451,062.82. This represents a 9.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Romano acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,333,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,468.65. The trade was a 8.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 118,600 shares of company stock valued at $367,602 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Tronox by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 6.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 48.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

