Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Raised to “Outperform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Zevia PBC’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Zevia PBC Trading Up 4.7%
Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $254.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.90.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.
