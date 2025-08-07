Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Raised to “Outperform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Zevia PBC’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Zevia PBC Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $254.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter worth $943,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 761,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 380,693 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Zevia PBC by 42.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 129,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

See Also

