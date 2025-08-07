British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,300

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($37.40) to GBX 3,300 ($44.08) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($56.10) to GBX 4,400 ($58.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,960 ($52.90).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

LON BATS opened at GBX 4,209.57 ($56.23) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,556.23 ($34.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,236 ($56.59). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,675.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,336.04. The stock has a market cap of £92.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 162.90 ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative return on equity of 25.94% and a negative net margin of 52.84%. As a group, analysts predict that British American Tobacco will post 361.5079365 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Soraya Benchikh bought 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,131 ($55.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,272.05 ($3,035.07). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,296 ($44.03) per share, with a total value of £19,808.96 ($26,461.34). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,276 shares of company stock worth $4,601,247. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

