BRT Apartments (BRT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter.
BRT Apartments Stock Up 0.7%
BRT stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.35 million, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $20.22.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.33%.
Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BRT Apartments stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
