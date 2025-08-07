BRT Apartments (BRT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 0.7%

BRT stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.35 million, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 3,026 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,204.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,973,570 shares in the company, valued at $63,298,970.10. This represents a 0.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 10,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $156,338.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,914,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,472,304.25. The trade was a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,947 shares of company stock valued at $624,022. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BRT Apartments stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.