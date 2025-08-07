Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $260.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $209.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $225.31 on Monday. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $157.07 and a 52-week high of $230.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $419.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,424.32. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $705,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,787.76. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 3,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

