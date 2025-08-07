D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVGN)

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Down 4.6%
NASDAQ TVGN opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.09.
In other Semper Paratus Acquisition news, CEO Ryan H. Saadi sold 1,438,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $1,768,993.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,814,453 shares in the company, valued at $143,681,777.19. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.24% of the company’s stock.
Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.
