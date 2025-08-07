D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVGN)

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ TVGN opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Semper Paratus Acquisition news, CEO Ryan H. Saadi sold 1,438,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $1,768,993.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,814,453 shares in the company, valued at $143,681,777.19. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 107,566 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.