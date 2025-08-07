Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VNT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Shares of VNT opened at $40.58 on Monday. Vontier has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insider Activity at Vontier

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,932.32. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 39.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,515,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after purchasing an additional 999,755 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,365,000 after purchasing an additional 66,620 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 5.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,815,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,483,000 after buying an additional 143,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vontier by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,260,000 after purchasing an additional 75,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vontier by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

