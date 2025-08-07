Dynatrace’s (DT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,987,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,477,000 after buying an additional 3,092,576 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,728,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,638,000 after buying an additional 1,621,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,895,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,707,000 after buying an additional 1,350,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.