Dave’s (DAVE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $290.00 target price on the fintech company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAVE. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dave from $130.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Dave from $118.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities set a $260.00 price target on Dave and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Get Dave alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DAVE

Dave Trading Down 17.9%

Shares of DAVE opened at $196.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.03. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dave has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $286.45.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The fintech company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.15. Dave had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Dave will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Imran Khan sold 80,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $17,094,950.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,790.04. This trade represents a 45.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 172,667 shares of Dave stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.95, for a total transaction of $36,596,770.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 225,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,775,861.45. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,960 shares of company stock worth $62,575,325. Corporate insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dave

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dave by 4,933.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Dave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.