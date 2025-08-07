Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $21.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.37 million.

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $301.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISSC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Singular Research upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 145,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $1,985,173.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,583,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,676,896.59. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 713,234 shares of company stock worth $9,102,691. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

