Edesa Biotech (EDSA) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). On average, analysts expect Edesa Biotech to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech Price Performance

EDSA stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.27. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Edesa Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.