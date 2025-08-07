Embecta (EMBC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect Embecta to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $278.15 million for the quarter. Embecta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. Embecta had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Embecta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Embecta Trading Down 0.5%

Embecta stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Embecta has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $576.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 86,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,818.60. This trade represents a 13.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Embecta by 224.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 91,729 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Embecta by 3.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Embecta by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 172,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Embecta by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 2.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMBC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Embecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $25.00 price objective on Embecta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

