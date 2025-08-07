China BAK Battery (CBAT) to Release Earnings on Friday

China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter.

China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China BAK Battery had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.16 million. On average, analysts expect China BAK Battery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get China BAK Battery alerts:

China BAK Battery Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CBAT stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. China BAK Battery has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of China BAK Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on China BAK Battery

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China BAK Battery stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in China BAK Battery, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.40% of China BAK Battery worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China BAK Battery

(Get Free Report)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China BAK Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China BAK Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.