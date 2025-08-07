Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $316.79 million for the quarter.
Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.60 million. On average, analysts expect Soho House & Co Inc. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Down 2.3%
Shares of SHCO opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.66.
Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile
Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
