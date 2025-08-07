IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $688.12 and last traded at $682.78, with a volume of 3331515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $535.54.

The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley set a $722.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.56.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $2,681,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $539.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.14. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

