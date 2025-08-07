Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF) Short Interest Update

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 267,500 shares, anincreaseof142.1% from the June 30th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Price Performance

YZOFF opened at C$1.03 on Thursday. Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.03.

About Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of optical fiber preforms, cables, and related products in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company offers cutting edge products; coating and coloring ink; communication optical fibers; submarine optical cables; optical transceivers; coaxial cables; fiber distribution frame, cabinet, terminal panel, and cable distribution box; and specialty fiber, cable, components, assemblies, optical, and modules.

