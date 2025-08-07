Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA) Insider Buys £2,860 in Stock

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) insider Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo acquired 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,860 ($3,820.46).

Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo purchased 23,500 shares of Directa Plus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,230 ($5,650.55).

On Friday, June 13th, Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo purchased 50,000 shares of Directa Plus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,347.05).

Directa Plus Trading Up 4.2%

LON DCTA opened at GBX 10.94 ($0.15) on Thursday. Directa Plus Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 21 ($0.28). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. The company has a market capitalization of £14.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.74.

About Directa Plus

Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors.

