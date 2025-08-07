Constellation Software (CNSWF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect Constellation Software to post earnings of $18.71 per share and revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $20.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.48 by ($0.05). Constellation Software had a return on equity of 57.43% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, analysts expect Constellation Software to post $77 EPS for the current fiscal year and $80 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $3,434.28 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $2,820.00 and a twelve month high of $3,998.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,581.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,450.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 11.0%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 11.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

