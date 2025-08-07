John Bason Purchases 11,677 Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Stock

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) insider John Bason purchased 11,677 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £54,998.67 ($73,468.70).
Bloomsbury Publishing Price Performance
Shares of LON:BMY opened at GBX 485.50 ($6.49) on Thursday. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 464 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 766 ($10.23). The stock has a market cap of £391.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 503.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 569.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 42.03 ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Bloomsbury Publishing had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomsbury Publishing Plc will post 2529.9999179 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Bloomsbury Publishing
Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bloomsbury Publishing
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.