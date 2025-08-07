John Bason Purchases 11,677 Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Stock

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) insider John Bason purchased 11,677 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £54,998.67 ($73,468.70).

Bloomsbury Publishing Price Performance

Shares of LON:BMY opened at GBX 485.50 ($6.49) on Thursday. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 464 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 766 ($10.23). The stock has a market cap of £391.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 503.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 569.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 42.03 ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Bloomsbury Publishing had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomsbury Publishing Plc will post 2529.9999179 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.02) price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Featured Articles

